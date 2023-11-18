Saved Articles

Oben Rorr vs Suzuki Gixxer 250

In 2024 Oben Rorr or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Rorr
Oben Rorr
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
BS6
₹1.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
330 Nm22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,9991,93,890
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9991,67,700
RTO
015,446
Insurance
09,879
Accessories Charges
0865
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2244,167

    Latest News

    The 2024 KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke will make their way to the US from Bajaj Auto's Chakan facility
    Made-in-India 2024 KTM 390 Duke & 250 Duke to be launched in the US
    18 Nov 2023
    Few design cues of the Oben Rorr do resemble a new-retro cafe racer.
    Oben Rorr review. Can it replace your 150 cc commuter motorcycle?
    7 Nov 2023
    KTM 250 Duke takes design inspiration from its elder siblings.
    2024 KTM 250 Duke review: Is it the best value-for-money 250 cc motorcycle?
    7 Nov 2023
    The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
    KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Which one should you buy?
    23 Nov 2023
    Latest Videos

    Priced at under 1 lakh in Maharashtra, the Oben Rorr claims a range of 200 kms on single charge.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: Road test review
    1 Jul 2022
    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
    23 Mar 2022
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
