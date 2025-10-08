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Oben Rorr vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2026 Oben Rorr or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Oben Rorr Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Rorr engine makes power and torque 1000 W & 330 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Oben offers the Rorr in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. Rorr has a range of up to 187 km/charge. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Rorr vs Gixxer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rorr Gixxer
BrandObenSuzuki
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Range187 km/charge-
Mileage-38 kmpl
Battery Capacity4.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Rorr
Oben Rorr
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Oben Rorr Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
230 mm160 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3s-
Range
187 km-
Max Speed
100 kmph115 kmph
Max Torque
330 Nm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1000 W-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Fast Charging Time
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
GPS, MHX (Maximum Heat Exchanging), Driver Alert System, IoT-led GamificationSuzuki Ride Connect
Clock
DigitalYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
4.4 kWh12V / 3 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,9361,52,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9991,26,421
RTO
012,913
Insurance
8,93713,041
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4163,275

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Suzuki Gixxer lineup has been updated with new dual-tone colour options with refreshed graphics,
Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF updated with new colours, graphics, and festive offers
8 Oct 2025
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Suzuki Gixxer range motorcycles help the company post 9% sales surge in August
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Oben Rorr Evo crosses 25,000 bookings within 15 days of launch
18 May 2026
Powering the Rorr Evo is a 3.4 kWh LFP battery paired with a 9 kW motor delivering up to 180 km of claimed range.
Planning to buy Ober Rorr Evo? 5 facts you must know before spending money on it
1 May 2026
Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 have been recalled owing to faulty rear brakes.
Suzuki Gixxer 250 recalled in India owing to faulty rear brake assembly, over 5,000 units affected
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Oben Electric handed over the first Rorr Evo motorcycles to customers in Bengaluru during its “First to Rorr” delivery event.
Oben Electric starts Rorr Evo deliveries in Bengaluru
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  News

Latest Videos

Priced at under 1 lakh in Maharashtra, the Oben Rorr claims a range of 200 kms on single charge.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: Road test review
1 Jul 2022
Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
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Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
23 Mar 2022
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