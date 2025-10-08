In 2026 Oben Rorr or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Oben Rorr Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Rorr engine makes power and torque 1000 W & 330 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Oben offers the Rorr in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. Rorr has a range of up to 187 km/charge. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Rorr vs Gixxer Comparison