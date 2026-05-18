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Oben Rorr vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Oben Rorr or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Oben Rorr Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Rorr engine makes power and torque 1000 W & 330 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Oben offers the Rorr in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Rorr has a range of up to 187 km/charge. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Rorr vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rorr Himalayan
BrandObenRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Range187 km/charge-
Mileage-32.04 kmpl
Battery Capacity4.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-411 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Rorr
Oben Rorr
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Oben Rorr Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Front Tyre View
Seat
Front Suspension View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3s-
Range
187 km-
Max Speed
100 kmph-
Max Torque
330 Nm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1000 W-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Fast Charging Time
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
GPS, MHX (Maximum Heat Exchanging), Driver Alert System, IoT-led Gamification-
Clock
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
4.4 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium-IonVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,9362,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9992,15,900
RTO
017,772
Insurance
8,93720,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4165,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Oben Rorr Evo has crossed 25,000 bookings within 15 days of launch
Oben Rorr Evo crosses 25,000 bookings within 15 days of launch
18 May 2026
Powering the Rorr Evo is a 3.4 kWh LFP battery paired with a 9 kW motor delivering up to 180 km of claimed range.
Planning to buy Ober Rorr Evo? 5 facts you must know before spending money on it
1 May 2026
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24 Jun 2026
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
Oben Electric handed over the first Rorr Evo motorcycles to customers in Bengaluru during its “First to Rorr” delivery event.
Oben Electric starts Rorr Evo deliveries in Bengaluru
6 Jul 2026
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
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Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
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3 Nov 2023
Priced at under 1 lakh in Maharashtra, the Oben Rorr claims a range of 200 kms on single charge.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: Road test review
1 Jul 2022
Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
23 Mar 2022
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
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8 Aug 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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