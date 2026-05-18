In 2026 Oben Rorr or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Oben Rorr Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Rorr engine makes power and torque 1000 W & 330 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Oben offers the Rorr in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. Rorr has a range of up to 187 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Rorr vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rorr
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Oben
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|187 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|4.4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-