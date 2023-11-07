In 2024 Oben Rorr or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Oben Rorr or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Oben Rorr Price starts at 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Rorr up to 187 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less