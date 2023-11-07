Saved Articles

Oben Rorr vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2024 Oben Rorr or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Rorr
Oben Rorr
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
330 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1000 W1000 W
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,9991,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9991,29,999
RTO
00
Insurance
04,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2242,892

    Latest News

    Few design cues of the Oben Rorr do resemble a new-retro cafe racer.
    Oben Rorr review. Can it replace your 150 cc commuter motorcycle?
    7 Nov 2023
    The Oben Rorr electric motorcycle is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, after subsidy)
    Tork Kratos R rival Oben Rorr electric motorcycle deliveries to begin in first week of July
    30 Jun 2023
    Indian electric motorcycle market has some exciting bikes that can be your perfect ride.
    World EV Day: Thinking electric bike? These are the options you have in India
    8 Sept 2023
    First to Rorr delivery event conducted by Oben Rorr at its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.
    Oben Electric commences deliveries of Oben Rorr electric motorbike
    10 Jul 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Priced at under 1 lakh in Maharashtra, the Oben Rorr claims a range of 200 kms on single charge.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: Road test review
    1 Jul 2022
    Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
    23 Mar 2022
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
