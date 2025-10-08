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Numeros Diplos pro vs Suzuki Gixxer SF

In 2026 Numeros Diplos pro or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Numeros Diplos pro Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. Diplos pro has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Diplos pro vs Gixxer SF Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Diplos pro Gixxer sf
BrandNumerosSuzuki
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range140 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3.5-4 Hrs.-

Filters
Diplos pro
Numeros Diplos pro
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Numeros Diplos pro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Mirror View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
150 mm165 mm
Length
1960 mm2025 mm
Wheelbase
1430 mm1340 mm
Height
1125 mm1035 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
137 kg148 kg
Width
720 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-2.15x12 inch,Rear :-2.15 x 12 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
140 km-
Max Speed
63 kmph125 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
4000 W-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Charger Type
Fast Charger-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.5-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,4141,60,875
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,8991,35,129
RTO
012,928
Insurance
19,51512,818
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7173,457

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