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Numeros Diplos pro vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Numeros Diplos pro or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Numeros Diplos pro Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Diplos pro has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Diplos pro vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Diplos pro Hunter 350
BrandNumerosRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Range140 km/charge-
Mileage-36.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-349 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3.5-4 Hrs.-

Filters
Diplos pro
Numeros Diplos pro
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Numeros Diplos pro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
150 mm160 mm
Length
1960 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1430 mm1370 mm
Height
1125 mm1070 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
137 kg181 kg
Width
720 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-2.15x12 inch,Rear :-2.15 x 12 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
140 km-
Max Speed
63 kmph114 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
4000 W-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Charger Type
Fast Charger-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.5-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,4141,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,8991,37,640
RTO
011,541
Insurance
19,51510,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7173,429

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