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Numeros Diplos pro vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Numeros Diplos pro or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Numeros Diplos pro Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Diplos pro up to 140 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Diplos pro vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Diplos pro Rv400
BrandNumerosRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range140 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3.5-4 Hrs.3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Diplos pro
Numeros Diplos pro
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Numeros Diplos pro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Headlight View
Front Right View
Left View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
150 mm215 mm
Length
1960 mm2156 mm
Wheelbase
1430 mm1350 mm
Height
1125 mm1112 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
137 kg108 kg
Width
720 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-2.15x12 inch,Rear :-2.15 x 12 inchFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
140 km150 km
Max Speed
63 kmph85 kmph
Swappable Battery
YesYes
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
4000 W3000 W
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67IP67
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh3.24 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
OTA Battery Updates
NoYes
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
YesYes
Charger Type
Fast Charger-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Hub Motor
YesNo
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.5-4 Hrs.3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,4141,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,8991,39,950
RTO
00
Insurance
19,5155,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7173,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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