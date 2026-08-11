In 2026 Numeros Diplos pro or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Numeros Diplos pro Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Diplos pro up to 140 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Diplos pro vs Elite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Diplos pro
|Elite
|Brand
|Numeros
|Prevail Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|140 km/charge
|220 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3.5-4 Hrs.
|8 Hrs.