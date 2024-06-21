HT Auto
In 2024 Numeros Diplos pro or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Numeros Diplos pro Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Diplos pro up to 140 km/charge and the Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Diplos pro vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Diplos pro Okhi90
BrandNumerosOkinawa
Price₹ 1.38 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range140 km/charge160 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3.5-4 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

Diplos pro
Numeros Diplos pro
STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67IP65
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
4 kW3.8 kW
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-2.15x12 inch,Rear :-2.15 x 12 inchFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Ground Clearance
150 mm175 mm
Length
1960 mm2220 mm
Wheelbase
1430 mm1520 mm
Height
1125 mm1160 mm
Additional Storage
Yes40 L
Kerb Weight
137 kg-
Width
720 mm710 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.5-4 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree12 Degree
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes40 L
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh3.6 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,5651,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,5111,86,006
RTO
3,5000
Insurance
4,5546,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1284,139

