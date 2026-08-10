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HomeCompare BikesDiplos i-pro vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Numeros Diplos i-pro vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Numeros Diplos i-pro or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Numeros Diplos i-pro Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. Diplos i-pro has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Diplos i-pro vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Diplos i-pro Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandNumerosYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.53 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Range140 km/charge-
Mileage-32.04 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.7 kWh-
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3.5-4 Hrs.-

Filters
Diplos i-pro
Numeros Diplos i-pro
STD
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Numeros Diplos i-pro Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Rear Right View
Rear View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
150 mm200 mm
Length
1960 mm-
Wheelbase
1430 mm1403 mm
Kerb Weight
137 kg182 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1125 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
140 km337.5 km
Max Speed
63 kmph140 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
4 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degrees-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.5-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
50,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,61,6432,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,53,4721,95,345
RTO
3,50015,627
Insurance
4,67111,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4744,792

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