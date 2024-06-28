HT Auto
In 2024 Numeros Diplos i-pro or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Numeros Diplos i-pro Price starts at Rs. 1.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Diplos i-pro up to 140 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Diplos i-pro vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Diplos i-pro Tz 3.3
BrandNumerosTunwal
Price₹ 1.52 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range140 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3.5-4 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.

Diplos i-pro
Numeros Diplos i-pro
STD
₹1.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
4 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Ground Clearance
150 mm-
Length
1960 mm-
Wheelbase
1430 mm-
Kerb Weight
137 kg-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1125 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.5-4 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degrees-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
50,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,1701,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,51,9991,15,000
RTO
3,5000
Insurance
4,6710
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4422,471

