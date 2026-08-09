In 2026 Numeros Diplos i-pro or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Numeros Diplos i-pro Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. Diplos i-pro has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Diplos i-pro vs Intruder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Diplos i-pro
|Intruder
|Brand
|Numeros
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|Range
|140 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.7 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3.5-4 Hrs.
|-