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Numeros Diplos i-pro vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

In 2026 Numeros Diplos i-pro or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Numeros Diplos i-pro Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. Diplos i-pro has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Diplos i-pro vs Gixxer SF 250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Diplos i-pro Gixxer sf 250
BrandNumerosSuzuki
Price₹ 1.53 Lakhs₹ 1.9 Lakhs
Range140 km/charge-
Mileage-38 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.7 kWh-
Engine Capacity-250 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3.5-4 Hrs.-

Filters
Diplos i-pro
Numeros Diplos i-pro
STD
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Numeros Diplos i-pro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
150 mm165 mm
Length
1960 mm2010 mm
Wheelbase
1430 mm1345 mm
Kerb Weight
137 kg161 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1125 mm1035 mm
Width
720 mm740 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
140 km-
Max Speed
63 kmph150 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
4 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degrees-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.5-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
50,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh12V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,61,6432,16,830
Ex-Showroom Price
1,53,4721,89,768
RTO
3,50015,181
Insurance
4,67111,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4744,660
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong road presence with the full fairingCommitted but comfortable riding postureSublime motor makes it easy for daily riding

Cons

Not the most "wow" performing bike in the segmentBraking performance could be better on the motorcycleDoesn't feel as premium as some of its rivals

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