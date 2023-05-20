In 2026 Numeros Diplos i-pro or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Numeros Diplos i-pro Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. Diplos i-pro has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Diplos i-pro vs Gixxer SF 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Diplos i-pro
|Gixxer sf 250
|Brand
|Numeros
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|Range
|140 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.7 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|250 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3.5-4 Hrs.
|-