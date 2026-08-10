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HomeCompare BikesDiplos i-pro vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Numeros Diplos i-pro vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Numeros Diplos i-pro or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Numeros Diplos i-pro Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. Diplos i-pro has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Diplos i-pro vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Diplos i-pro Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandNumerosRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.53 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range140 km/charge-
Mileage-41.55 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.7 kWh-
Engine Capacity-349.34 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3.5-4 Hrs.-

Filters
Diplos i-pro
Numeros Diplos i-pro
STD
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Numeros Diplos i-pro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
150 mm170 mm
Length
1960 mm2145 mm
Wheelbase
1430 mm1390 mm
Kerb Weight
137 kg195 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1125 mm1090 mm
Width
720 mm785 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
140 km455 km
Max Speed
63 kmph114 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
4 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degrees-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.5-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
50,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,61,6432,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,53,4721,93,080
RTO
3,50015,946
Insurance
4,67110,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4744,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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