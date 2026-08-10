Diplos i-pro vs Elite Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Diplos i-pro Elite Brand Numeros Prevail Electric Price ₹ 1.53 Lakhs ₹ 1.3 Lakhs Range 140 km/charge 220 km/charge Battery Capacity 3.7 kWh - Charging Time 3.5-4 Hrs. 8 Hrs.

In 2026 Numeros Diplos i-pro or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Numeros Diplos i-pro Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Diplos i-pro up to 140 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.