In 2024 NIJ Automotive QV60 or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yulu Wynn Price starts at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of QV60 up to 120 km/charge and the Wynn has a range of up to 68 km/charge. Yulu offers the Wynn in 1 colour.
QV60 vs Wynn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Qv60
|Wynn
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Yulu
|Price
|₹ 54,625
|₹ 55,555
|Range
|120 km/charge
|68 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-