In 2024 NIJ Automotive QV60 or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YUKIE Yuvee Price starts at Rs. 44,385 (ex-showroom price). The range of QV60 up to 120 km/charge and the Yuvee has a range of up to 45-50 km/charge. YUKIE offers the Yuvee in 1 colour.
QV60 vs Yuvee Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Qv60
|Yuvee
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 54,625
|₹ 44,385
|Range
|120 km/charge
|45-50 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-