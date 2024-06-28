HT Auto

NIJ Automotive QV60 vs White Carbon Motors O3

In 2024 NIJ Automotive QV60 or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of QV60 up to 120 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
QV60 vs O3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Qv60 O3
BrandNIJ AutomotiveWhite Carbon Motors
Price₹ 54,625₹ 55,900
Range120 km/charge60 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Filters
QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
O3
White Carbon Motors O3
STD
₹55,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
Drum-
Length
1720 mm1740 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1280 mm-
Height
1110 mm1040 mm
Kerb Weight
70 kg43 kg
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh1.15 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,35060,847
Ex-Showroom Price
54,62555,900
RTO
03,354
Insurance
3,7251,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2541,307

