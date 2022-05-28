HT Auto

NIJ Automotive QV60 vs Warivo Motors Enduro

In 2024 NIJ Automotive QV60 or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (ex-showroom price). The range of QV60 up to 120 km/charge and the Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge.
QV60 vs Enduro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Qv60 Enduro
BrandNIJ AutomotiveWarivo Motors
Price₹ 54,625₹ 53,800
Range120 km/charge65-75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.5-8 Hrs.

Filters
QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Enduro
Warivo Motors Enduro
STD
₹53,800*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionRemote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1720 mm1960 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm-
Height
1110 mm1060 mm
Kerb Weight
70 kg75.5 kg
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.5-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree20 Degree
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,35053,800
Ex-Showroom Price
54,62553,800
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7250
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2541,156

