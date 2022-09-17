HT Auto

NIJ Automotive QV60 vs Viertric Mist

In 2024 NIJ Automotive QV60 or Viertric Mist choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Mist Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of QV60 up to 120 km/charge and the Mist has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
QV60 vs Mist Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Qv60 Mist
BrandNIJ AutomotiveViertric
Price₹ 54,625₹ 72,000
Range120 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Mist
Viertric Mist
STD
₹72,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1720 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1280 mm-
Height
1110 mm-
Kerb Weight
70 kg-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh26 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,35075,634
Ex-Showroom Price
54,62572,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7253,634
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2541,625

