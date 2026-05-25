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NIJ Automotive QV60 vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2026 NIJ Automotive QV60 or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
QV60 vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Qv60 Jupiter 125
BrandNIJ AutomotiveTVS
Price₹ 54,625₹ 78,100
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-57.27 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Filters
QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹78,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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NIJ Automotive QV60 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1720 mm1852 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm163 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm1275 mm
Height
1110 mm1168 mm
Kerb Weight
70 kg108 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-90/90 -12, Rear :- 90/90 -12
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
120 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph95 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,35090,380
Ex-Showroom Price
54,62578,100
RTO
06,248
Insurance
3,7256,032
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2541,942

Jupiter 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 125
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 6G
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs RayZR 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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