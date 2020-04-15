HT Auto

NIJ Automotive QV60 vs Techo Electra Emerge

In 2024 NIJ Automotive QV60 or Techo Electra Emerge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Emerge Price starts at Rs. 68,106 (ex-showroom price). The range of QV60 up to 120 km/charge and the Emerge has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Techo Electra offers the Emerge in 3 colours.
QV60 vs Emerge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Qv60 Emerge
BrandNIJ AutomotiveTecho Electra
Price₹ 54,625₹ 68,106
Range120 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Emerge
Techo Electra Emerge
STD
₹68,106*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-3.00 -10,Rear :-3.00 -10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1720 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm-
Height
1110 mm-
Kerb Weight
70 kg-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh60 V, 30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,35068,106
Ex-Showroom Price
54,62568,106
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7250
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2541,463

