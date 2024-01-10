HT Auto
NIJ Automotive QV60 vs SVITCH SVITCH MXE

In 2024 NIJ Automotive QV60 or SVITCH SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH SVITCH MXE Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of QV60 up to 120 km/charge and the SVITCH MXE has a range of up to 35-38 km/charge. SVITCH offers the SVITCH MXE in 2 colours.
QV60 vs SVITCH MXE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Qv60 Svitch mxe
BrandNIJ AutomotiveSVITCH
Price₹ 54,625₹ 47,000
Range120 km/charge35-38 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Ex-showroom price
SVITCH MXE
SVITCH SVITCH MXE
MXE STD
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Self Start ButtionPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1720 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm
Height
1110 mm
Kerb Weight
70 kg
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh8.7 Ah
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,35047,000
Ex-Showroom Price
54,62547,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7250
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2541,010

      News