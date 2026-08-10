In 2026 NIJ Automotive QV60 or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). The range of QV60 up to 120 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
QV60 vs SA 1000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Qv60
|Sa 1000
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 54,625
|₹ 46,000
|Range
|120 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-