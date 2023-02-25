In 2024 NIJ Automotive QV60 or Raftaar Galaxy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Raftaar Galaxy Price starts at Rs. 51,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of QV60 up to 120 km/charge and the Galaxy has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Raftaar offers the Galaxy in 4 colours.
QV60 vs Galaxy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Qv60
|Galaxy
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Raftaar
|Price
|₹ 54,625
|₹ 51,900
|Range
|120 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-