HT Auto

NIJ Automotive QV60 vs Raftaar Galaxy

In 2024 NIJ Automotive QV60 or Raftaar Galaxy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Raftaar Galaxy Price starts at Rs. 51,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of QV60 up to 120 km/charge and the Galaxy has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Raftaar offers the Galaxy in 4 colours.
QV60 vs Galaxy Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Qv60 Galaxy
BrandNIJ AutomotiveRaftaar
Price₹ 54,625₹ 51,900
Range120 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Filters
QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Galaxy
Raftaar Galaxy
STD
₹51,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1720 mm1825 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm-
Height
1110 mm1100 mm
Kerb Weight
70 kg-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh60 V, 25 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,35051,900
Ex-Showroom Price
54,62551,900
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7250
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2541,115

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Galaxy electric car brand will produce premium EVs
    China's Geely unveils new electric car brand Galaxy to take on Tesla, BYD
    25 Feb 2023
    Three-cylinder vs four-cylinder engine is a common debate in the automotive industry. Here is a quick analysis of what offers what.
    Is three better than four? Decoding the economics of engine cylinders
    18 May 2024
    Ford says that the screens offer added security, particularly for passengers concerned about falling out, and Ford suggests broader safety implications.
    This Ford patent aims to elevate off-road experience. Here's how it works
    9 May 2024
    Yamaha explained that the Y-AMT leverages the brain's superior connection to the hands, potentially enabling faster and more precise gear changes compared to traditional methods.
    Yamaha unveils Y-AMT automated manual transmission. Here’s how it works
    26 Jun 2024
    India is a country with a dynamic traffic condition, which makes the use of ADAS attractive as well as challenging at the same time.
    ADAS in India: Useful feature or just a tech toy?
    14 May 2024
    View all
      News