HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesQV60 vs Etron Plus

NIJ Automotive QV60 vs PURE EV Etron Plus

In 2024 NIJ Automotive QV60 or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of QV60 up to 120 km/charge and the Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
QV60 vs Etron Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Qv60 Etron plus
BrandNIJ AutomotivePURE EV
Price₹ 54,625₹ 39,999
Range120 km/charge60 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Filters
QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Etron Plus
PURE EV Etron Plus
STD
₹39,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-660.4 mm,Rear :-660.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-2.35-26,Rear :-2.35-26
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumV Brake
Length
1720 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1280 mm-
Height
1110 mm-
Kerb Weight
70 kg24 Kg
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,35039,999
Ex-Showroom Price
54,62539,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7250
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,254859

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Audi RS e-tron GT Performance is the new top-spec variant and packs 912 bhp
    2025 Audi e-tron GT revealed as brand’s most powerful road car yet
    19 Jun 2024
    Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola's founder, has been pushing for cost reductions across all departments.
    Ola Electric plans major layoffs ahead of IPO to control costs. Check details
    4 Jun 2024
    The MG Motor Hector SUV is pricier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,000, while the Hector Plus is more expensive by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000.
    MG Hector and Hector Plus prices increased on top variants. Check new prices
    12 Jun 2024
    Ola Electric upcoming motorcycles inlcude Ola Cruiser, Ola Adventure, Ola Roadster and Ola Diamondhead.
    Confirmed! First-ever e-bike from Ola Electric to launch on…
    20 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
    Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
    22 Jul 2023
    MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
    First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
    21 Jul 2020
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    The new MG Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector which boasts of several upgrades inside out.
    First look: MG Hector Plus 2020 SUV
    14 Jul 2020
    View all
     