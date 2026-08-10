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NIJ Automotive QV60 vs PURE EV ETrance

In 2026 NIJ Automotive QV60 or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price). The range of QV60 up to 120 km/charge and the ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.
QV60 vs ETrance Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Qv60 Etrance
BrandNIJ AutomotivePURE EV
Price₹ 54,625₹ 51,999
Range120 km/charge70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Filters
QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
ETrance
PURE EV ETrance
STD
₹51,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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NIJ Automotive QV60 Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Length
1720 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1280 mm-
Height
1110 mm-
Kerb Weight
70 kg49 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-2.5-18,Rear :-2.5-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
120 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,35051,999
Ex-Showroom Price
54,62551,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7250
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2541,117

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