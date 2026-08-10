In 2026 NIJ Automotive QV60 or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price). The range of QV60 up to 120 km/charge and the ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.
QV60 vs ETrance Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Qv60
|Etrance
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 54,625
|₹ 51,999
|Range
|120 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-