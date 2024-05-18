In 2024 NIJ Automotive QV60 or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Ridge Price starts at Rs. 61,791 (ex-showroom price). The range of QV60 up to 120 km/charge and the Ridge has a range of up to 84 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Ridge in 2 colours.
QV60 vs Ridge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Qv60
|Ridge
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 54,625
|₹ 61,791
|Range
|120 km/charge
|84 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-