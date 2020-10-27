In 2024 NIJ Automotive QV60 or Okinawa R30 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa R30 Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (ex-showroom price). The range of QV60 up to 120 km/charge and the R30 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Okinawa offers the R30 in 5 colours.
QV60 vs R30 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Qv60
|R30
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 54,625
|₹ 58,992
|Range
|120 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-