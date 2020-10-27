HT Auto

NIJ Automotive QV60 vs Okinawa R30

In 2024 NIJ Automotive QV60 or Okinawa R30 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa R30 Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (ex-showroom price). The range of QV60 up to 120 km/charge and the R30 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Okinawa offers the R30 in 5 colours.
QV60 vs R30 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Qv60 R30
BrandNIJ AutomotiveOkinawa
Price₹ 54,625₹ 58,992
Range120 km/charge60 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Ex-showroom price
R30
Okinawa R30
STD
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-3.00 – 10,Rear :- 3.00 – 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1720 mm1725 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1280 mm-
Height
1110 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
70 kg-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh1.34 KWH
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,35058,992
Ex-Showroom Price
54,62558,992
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7250
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2541,267

