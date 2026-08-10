In 2026 NIJ Automotive QV60 or Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price). The range of QV60 up to 120 km/charge and the Racer [2020-2024] has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour.
QV60 vs Racer [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Qv60
|Racer [2020-2024]
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 54,625
|₹ 76,000
|Range
|120 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-