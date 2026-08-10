In 2026 NIJ Automotive QV60 or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of QV60 up to 120 km/charge and the E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.
QV60 vs E2Go Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Qv60
|E2go
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 54,625
|₹ 71,100
|Range
|120 km/charge
|60-130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|4 Hours