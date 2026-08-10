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NIJ Automotive QV60 vs Odysse Electric E2Go

In 2026 NIJ Automotive QV60 or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of QV60 up to 120 km/charge and the E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.
QV60 vs E2Go Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Qv60 E2go
BrandNIJ AutomotiveOdysse Electric
Price₹ 54,625₹ 71,100
Range120 km/charge60-130 km/charge
Battery Capacity-1.68 kWh
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.4 Hours

Filters
QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
E2Go
Odysse Electric E2Go
Lite
₹71,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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NIJ Automotive QV60 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Suspension View
Back Rest View
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Specification
Length
1720 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1280 mm-
Height
1110 mm-
Kerb Weight
70 kg-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
120 km60 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
BS6-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.4 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh1.68 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,35074,719
Ex-Showroom Price
54,62571,100
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7253,619
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2541,606

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