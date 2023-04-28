HT Auto

NIJ Automotive Flion vs Yulu Wynn

In 2024 NIJ Automotive Flion or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yulu Wynn Price starts at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flion up to 120 km/charge and the Wynn has a range of up to 68 km/charge. Yulu offers the Wynn in 1 colour.
Flion vs Wynn Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flion Wynn
BrandNIJ AutomotiveYulu
Price₹ 57,788₹ 55,555
Range120 km/charge68 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Flion
NIJ Automotive Flion
Lead Acid
₹57,788*
*Ex-showroom price
Wynn
Yulu Wynn
STD
₹55,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start Buttion-
Motor Power
250 W250 w
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-60/100-12, Rear :-80/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1820 mm1630 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1280 mm1200 mm
Height
1120 mm740 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
12 Degree-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,19155,555
Ex-Showroom Price
57,78855,555
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3151,194

