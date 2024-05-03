HT Auto
In 2024 NIJ Automotive Flion or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Flion vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flion Fascino 125
BrandNIJ AutomotiveYamaha
Price₹ 57,788₹ 79,900
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Filters
Flion
NIJ Automotive Flion
Lead Acid
₹57,788*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹79,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1820 mm1920 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm1280 mm
Height
1120 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg99 kg
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degree-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWhMaintenance free - 12V,5.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,19194,994
Ex-Showroom Price
57,78879,900
RTO
07,322
Insurance
3,4037,772
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3152,041

