NIJ Automotive Flion vs Velev Motors VIO

In 2024 NIJ Automotive Flion or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flion up to 120 km/charge and the VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours.
Flion vs VIO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flion Vio
BrandNIJ AutomotiveVelev Motors
Price₹ 57,788₹ 52,000
Range120 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Flion
NIJ Automotive Flion
Lead Acid
₹57,788*
*Ex-showroom price
VIO
Velev Motors VIO
STD
₹52,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1820 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm
Height
1120 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh48 V, 20 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,19152,000
Ex-Showroom Price
57,78852,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3151,117

