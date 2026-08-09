In 2026 NIJ Automotive Flion or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Flion vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flion
|Sport
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 57,788
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-