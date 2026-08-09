In 2026 NIJ Automotive Flion or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Flion vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flion
|Zest 110
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 57,788
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-