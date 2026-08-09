In 2026 NIJ Automotive Flion or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Flion vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flion
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 57,788
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-