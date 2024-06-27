HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesFlion vs Mini Lithino

NIJ Automotive Flion vs Tunwal Mini Lithino

In 2024 NIJ Automotive Flion or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Mini Lithino Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Flion up to 120 km/charge and the Mini Lithino has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge.
Flion vs Mini Lithino Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flion Mini lithino
BrandNIJ AutomotiveTunwal
Price₹ 57,788₹ 0.55 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge55-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Filters
Flion
NIJ Automotive Flion
Lead Acid
₹57,788*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mini Lithino
Tunwal Mini Lithino
Mini Lithino 48V
₹54,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Self Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
Drum-
Length
1820 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm
Height
1120 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,19163,509
Ex-Showroom Price
57,78854,990
RTO
03,849
Insurance
3,4034,670
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3151,365

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Indian Auto LPG Coalition requested the finance ministry to reduce the GST on LPG vehicles and ensure a level playing field in the market
    Indian Auto LPG coalition writes to Finance Ministry to lower GST on Auto LPG
    27 Jun 2024
    Mercedes Benz is all set to drive through its latest EV to India with the EQA while Bajaj Auto is gearing up to launch the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in July.
    Mercedes EQA to Bajaj CNG: Cars and bikes expected to launch in July
    25 Jun 2024
    Pre-bookings for the 2025 MINI Cooper S and MINI Countryman E are exclusively open online on the company website with the launch likely in a few weeks
    New-gen MINI Cooper S and Countryman pre-bookings begin in India. Launch soon
    11 Jun 2024
    The new-generation MINI Cooper S and Countryman E made their global debuts in September last year
    New-gen MINI Cooper S & Countryman E to be launched in India on July 24
    22 Jun 2024
    View all
      News