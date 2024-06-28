In 2024 NIJ Automotive Flion or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flion up to 120 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Flion vs Rafiki Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flion
|Rafiki
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 57,788
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|120 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|3 Hrs.