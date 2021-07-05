HT Auto
In 2024 NIJ Automotive Flion or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 Price starts at Rs. 53,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flion up to 120 km/charge and the Toutche Heileo H200 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo H200 in 1 colour.
Flion vs Toutche Heileo H200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flion Toutche heileo h200
BrandNIJ AutomotiveToutche Electric
Price₹ 57,788₹ 53,900
Range120 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Flion
NIJ Automotive Flion
Lead Acid
₹57,788*
*Ex-showroom price
Toutche Heileo H200
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200
Heileo H200 STD
₹53,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
BS6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-812.8 mm,Rear :-812.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-700-32,Rear :-700-32
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumV Brake
Length
1820 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1280 mm-
Height
1120 mm-
Kerb Weight
86 kg18.7 kg
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
12 Degree-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh36 V, 11.6 Ah
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead AcidLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,19153,900
Ex-Showroom Price
57,78853,900
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3151,158

