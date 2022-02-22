HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesFlion vs Techo Electra Raptor

NIJ Automotive Flion vs Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor

In 2024 NIJ Automotive Flion or Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor Price starts at Rs. 57,423 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flion up to 120 km/charge and the Techo Electra Raptor has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Flion vs Techo Electra Raptor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flion Techo electra raptor
BrandNIJ AutomotiveTecho Electra
Price₹ 57,788₹ 57,423
Range120 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Filters
Flion
NIJ Automotive Flion
Lead Acid
₹57,788*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Techo Electra Raptor
Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor
Raptor STD
₹57,423*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-3.00- 10 ,Rear :-3.00- 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1820 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm-
Height
1120 mm-
Kerb Weight
86 kg-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh60 V, 30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,19157,423
Ex-Showroom Price
57,78857,423
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3151,234

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    One of the key highlights of the new model is its 284bhp, 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine which comes out as a replacement to the previously found 2.0-litre diesel engine.
    Next-gen Ford Ranger Raptor breaks cover with new 284bhp V6 heart
    22 Feb 2022
    TNT Motorcycles made custom parts for the build. It is based on the Royal Enfield Electra 350 CI.
    This customized Royal Enfield Electra looks out of the world & it wouldn't rust
    5 Dec 2022
    A glance at the image above may seem that of a flying car. However it is the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV at its off-roading best. The SUV is 9.8 inches wider than the base model and equipped with a stronger steel frame, upgraded axles and 37-inch wheels.
    A flying car? 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor debuts with extreme off-roading skills
    24 Jan 2022
    Electra EV will utilize the raised capital for expanding its product portfolio across e3 Wheelers, e4 Wheelers, agricultural applications, and other EV segments.
    EV startup promoted by Ratan Tata raises 25 mn dollars to develop new models
    4 Nov 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV has made its debut as an extreme off-road SUV powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that can produce at least 400 hp.
    Watch: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV takes off-roading to the next level
    24 Jan 2022
    View all
     