In 2024 NIJ Automotive Flion or Techo Electra Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Saathi Price starts at Rs. 57,697 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flion up to 120 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Flion vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flion
|Saathi
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Techo Electra
|Price
|₹ 57,788
|₹ 57,697
|Range
|120 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-