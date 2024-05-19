In 2024 NIJ Automotive Flion or Techo Electra Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Neo Price starts at Rs. 41,557 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flion up to 120 km/charge and the Neo has a range of up to 55 - 60 km/charge. Techo Electra offers the Neo in 4 colours.
Flion vs Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flion
|Neo
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Techo Electra
|Price
|₹ 57,788
|₹ 41,557
|Range
|120 km/charge
|55 - 60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-