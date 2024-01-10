In 2024 NIJ Automotive Flion or SVITCH SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH SVITCH MXE Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flion up to 120 km/charge and the SVITCH MXE has a range of up to 35-38 km/charge. SVITCH offers the SVITCH MXE in 2 colours.
Flion vs SVITCH MXE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flion
|Svitch mxe
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|SVITCH
|Price
|₹ 57,788
|₹ 47,000
|Range
|120 km/charge
|35-38 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-