In 2024 NIJ Automotive Flion or Seeka Vatsal250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Vatsal250 Price starts at Rs. 72,910 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flion up to 120 km/charge and the Vatsal250 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Flion vs Vatsal250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flion
|Vatsal250
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 57,788
|₹ 72,910
|Range
|120 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|3-7 Hrs.