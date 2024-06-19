In 2024 NIJ Automotive Flion or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of Flion up to 120 km/charge and the Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Flion vs Etron Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flion
|Etron plus
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 57,788
|₹ 39,999
|Range
|120 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-