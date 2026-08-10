In 2026 NIJ Automotive Flion or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price). The range of Flion up to 120 km/charge and the ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.
Flion vs ETrance Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flion
|Etrance
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 57,788
|₹ 51,999
|Range
|120 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-