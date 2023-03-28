HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesFlion vs PraisePro

NIJ Automotive Flion vs Okinawa PraisePro

In 2024 NIJ Automotive Flion or Okinawa PraisePro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at Rs. 76,848 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flion up to 120 km/charge and the PraisePro has a range of up to 88 km/charge. Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours.
Flion vs PraisePro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flion Praisepro
BrandNIJ AutomotiveOkinawa
Price₹ 57,788₹ 76,848
Range120 km/charge88 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Filters
Flion
NIJ Automotive Flion
Lead Acid
₹57,788*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
PraisePro
Okinawa PraisePro
STD
₹76,848*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start ButtionRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W2500 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1820 mm1970 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm-
Height
1120 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh2.0 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,19176,848
Ex-Showroom Price
57,78876,848
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3151,651

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Okinawa has introduced eight new colours across the Praise family to keep the models fresh
    Okinawa PraisePro & iPraise+ electric scooters get new colour options
    28 Mar 2023
    Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
    13 Dec 2023
    Three-cylinder vs four-cylinder engine is a common debate in the automotive industry. Here is a quick analysis of what offers what.
    Is three better than four? Decoding the economics of engine cylinders
    18 May 2024
    A company in Surat offered 35 electric scooters to its employees as Diwali gifts to beat petrol, diesel price hike blues. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@ANI)
    This company offered Okinawa e-scooters as Diwali gift to employees
    5 Nov 2021
    Yamaha explained that the Y-AMT leverages the brain's superior connection to the hands, potentially enabling faster and more precise gear changes compared to traditional methods.
    Yamaha unveils Y-AMT automated manual transmission. Here’s how it works
    26 Jun 2024
    India is a country with a dynamic traffic condition, which makes the use of ADAS attractive as well as challenging at the same time.
    ADAS in India: Useful feature or just a tech toy?
    14 May 2024
    The Centre investigated 13 manufacturers, out of which six were found to be violating the FAME-II norms. The list included the likes of Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Benling India Energy and Technology, AMO Mobility, Greaves Electric Mobility and Revolt Motors.
    Why Hero Electric, Okinawa could be blacklisted from govt's future EV schemes
    24 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     