In 2024 NIJ Automotive Flion or Okinawa PraisePro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at Rs. 76,848 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flion up to 120 km/charge and the PraisePro has a range of up to 88 km/charge. Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours.
Flion vs PraisePro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flion
|Praisepro
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 57,788
|₹ 76,848
|Range
|120 km/charge
|88 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-