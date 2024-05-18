In 2024 NIJ Automotive Flion or Okinawa Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Lite Price starts at Rs. 63,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flion up to 120 km/charge and the Lite has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Lite in 5 colours.
Flion vs Lite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flion
|Lite
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 57,788
|₹ 63,990
|Range
|120 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-